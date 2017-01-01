How To Train Your Boss To Roll Over is an entertaining and instructional manual written with Diamond’s trademark of levity and wit that reinterprets successful dog-training strategies for the workplace. There are no tricks without treats – this read provides a positive incentive to creating a healthy work environment and becoming successful. This bright and whimsical book will not only grab the attention of the pet lovers across the cubicle, but also men and women looking for an amusing yet informative way to get ahead in the business world.